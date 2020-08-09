Zack: Daily storm chances with typical August heat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The doldrums of summer is what we call it as we enter the period of the year where the weather doesn’t change much day-to-day and the repetition of heat with storms is almost automatic.
To round out your weekend on this Sunday we can expect morning sun to give way to a few afternoon downpours. The coverage today will be pretty typical of any summer day with around 40% of the area seeing rain. Now these storms will be very slow movers as they develop along outflow boundaries so slow movers does bring the threat for a quick downpour leading to minor street flooding. The stronger storms can also produce intense lightning so be on the lookout for that.
A new work week doesn’t really mean much for the weather pattern as we will see a daily dose of sun and storms all week long. If I had to pick a few days with increased rain coverage, it looks to be mid to late week as a weak disturbance drops down from the north. Overall though, a 40-50% daily storm coverage is to be expected through the forecast.
All remains quiet in the tropics at least for us locally. A few waves WAY out over the Atlantic are being watched but models continue to keep things quiet for the next week.
