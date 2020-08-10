Better storm chances late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - No major changes to the weather over the next week or so. It will be a typical summer pattern with some days seeing more storms than others. That means other days will be extra hot when it doesn’t rain.
Rain chances will be on the uptick this week as hot high pressure weakens and moves back over the Southwest United States. The best days to see rain are likely Thursday and Friday.
By the weekend, hot high pressure over the Southwest will build back into our area. That means not as much rain and hotter temperatures.
The tropics are generally quiet and no systems are expected to threaten our region through the week.
