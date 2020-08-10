Bruce: Typical August-Hot -Humid-Spotty PM Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The typical August summer patter is here and here to stay through the week. Hot and humid with a chance for afternoon storms. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s with heat index values reaching around 105 at times.
Spotty storms are expected this afternoon with increasing coverage through the week as more moisture arrives. Some random downpours could cause some isolated flooding of low lying areas.
In the tropics, we are monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic with a medium chance for development in the next five days.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.