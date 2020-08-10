College football players start #WeWantToPlay movement

CLEMSON, SC (WAFB) - Clemson junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leading college football players in giving their thoughts on playing the 2020 season.
Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday, August 9, following reports that Power 5 leaders held an “emergency meeting” and the likelihood the 2020 college football season could be canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CLICK HERE if you don’t see the tweet.
CBSSports.com reported on Lawrence’s position, which was explained in a three-post Twitter thread.
“People are at just as much, if not more risk, if we don’t play. Players will all be sent home to their own communities where social distancing is highly unlikely and medical care and expenses will be placed on the families if they were to contract covid19,” the first tweet read.
“Not to mention the players coming from situations that are not good for them/ their future and having to go back to that. Football is a safe haven for so many people. We are more likely to get the virus in everyday life than playing football. Having a season also incentivizes -” the second tweet continued.
“Players being safe and taking all of the right precautions to try to avoid contracting covid because the season/ teammates safety is on the line. Without the season, as we’ve seen already, people will not social distance or wear masks and take the proper precautions,” Lawrence concluded.
LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and running back Chris Curry showed support for the movement.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Florida running back Lorenzo Lingard, and many others posted their thoughts on the matter also.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.