A homeroom class is quarantined after someone tests positive for COVID

BESE Board President, Sandy Holloway, says state and school leaders knew schools would be dealing with positive cases of COVID and they planned for it in advance. She says all districts have a response procedure and when a school becomes aware of a presumed or positive case of COVID, the Department of Health and medical professionals are notified. Parents will be notified, along with any other parents of those students who might have been exposed. The person who is sick will have to stay home until a doctor clears them to return and other students or faculty may be quarantined, but it doesn’t mean the school will be closed.