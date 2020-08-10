A homeroom class is quarantined after someone tests positive for COVID

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Students returned to St. Ann School on Thursday and last night, some parents of 7th grade students received a letter. The letter informed them a member of their student’s homeroom tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore the class must quarantine for 14 days.
They also asked those parents to pay close attention to their child’s health, if they begin to display any symptoms.
FOX 8 reached out to the Archdiocese about the situation, and we were told the school followed the CDC guidelines as well as the Department of Education guidelines when something like this occurs.
BESE Board President, Sandy Holloway, says state and school leaders knew schools would be dealing with positive cases of COVID and they planned for it in advance. She says all districts have a response procedure and when a school becomes aware of a presumed or positive case of COVID, the Department of Health and medical professionals are notified. Parents will be notified, along with any other parents of those students who might have been exposed. The person who is sick will have to stay home until a doctor clears them to return and other students or faculty may be quarantined, but it doesn’t mean the school will be closed.
“The school superintendent, on consulting with the department of health will decide if a school should remain open or closed for a period of time. If a positive case occurs, it does not necessarily mean classroom or school closure. The superintendents have been informed to make certain that they are in constant consultation with the Office of Public Health and their regional medical doctor,” says BESE President Sandy Holloway.
Holloway says if students are quarantined for a certain period of time, they’ll be required to continue learning virtually. She says every school district should be prepared to begin virtual learning at any time, if it becomes necessary.
Holloway says the goal has always been to get students back in school buildings, but she says health and safety are top priority.
