Houma Police: Suspect arrested for raping woman, girl after night drinking

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Houma man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman and a juvenile after a night of drinking.
On Aug. 4, Houma Police detectives were contacted by one of the alleged victims requesting to report a sexual assault that occurred in 2017.
While speaking to the victim, it was reported that she, along with her roommate had an acquaintance, Willie Williams-25 yr. old male of Southdown West Blvd.,
Police said that while they were together, they drank beverages and both females became very ill.
The victims informed law enforcement they went to their separate bedrooms and later woke up with Williams on top of them. It was later discovered that Williams eventually had sex with both victims against their will, police said.
During the investigation, Houma Police learned that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were currently working an investigation with a different victim and the accounts were similar to the Aug. 4 incident.
Williams was identified as the suspect in the investigation by TPSO.
Detectives arrested the suspect for various sexual assault charges ranging from 3rd Degree Rape, Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.
Williams was transported to the Terrebonne Parish jail where he will await bond or court on charges from the Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
