BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Norco Elementary School

Lubbock-area school leaders say preliminary numbers show most families registered for on-campus...
Lubbock-area school leaders say preliminary numbers show most families registered for on-campus learning(KCBD)
By Chris Finch
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - Someone in the St. Charles Public Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the person who tested positive at Norco Elementary School will not be allowed to return to schools for at least 10-days.

FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR MORE BACK TO SCHOOL NEWS

Schools in the parish opened last week.

The school system released this statement on Monday:

“As mentioned in our Family Reopening Guide on the website (pages 21-22), parents receive a courtesy email from the school notifying them when an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. If any individuals were in ‘close contact’ with the positive individual (identified as less than 6 feet away for 15 minutes or longer) a personal phone call is made to parents of those students.

We have taken necessary steps in accordance with guidance from the LDOE, LDH and CDC. The identified area has been deep cleaned and disinfected.

The individual who tested positive has been instructed regarding recommended guidelines to follow and will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.

We planned for this likelihood before the school year, and we should all be prepared for positive COVID-19 cases to occur as long as the virus is present in our community. We continue to operate in close collaboration with local health officials.

To protect confidentiality, we are not identifying whether the individual is a student or employee."

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 immunity research
COVID-19 immunity research
COVID ban on second lines, parades removed in New Orleans
COVID ban on second lines, parades removed in New Orleans
Gov. Edwards extends public health emergency but lifts most remaining restrictions, including...
Gov. Edwards extends public health emergency but lifts most remaining restrictions, including school mask mandate
Bishop Michael Duca
Bishop of Baton Rouge says Catholics must return to Sunday mass on June 6 and ends mask requirement
Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, speaks with Louisiana farmers about...
$4 billion in debt forgiveness for minority farmers, ranchers