Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Norco Elementary School

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - Someone in the St. Charles Public Schools system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the person who tested positive at Norco Elementary School will not be allowed to return to schools for at least 10-days.

Schools in the parish opened last week.

The school system released this statement on Monday:

“As mentioned in our Family Reopening Guide on the website (pages 21-22), parents receive a courtesy email from the school notifying them when an individual at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. If any individuals were in ‘close contact’ with the positive individual (identified as less than 6 feet away for 15 minutes or longer) a personal phone call is made to parents of those students.

We have taken necessary steps in accordance with guidance from the LDOE, LDH and CDC. The identified area has been deep cleaned and disinfected.

The individual who tested positive has been instructed regarding recommended guidelines to follow and will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.

We planned for this likelihood before the school year, and we should all be prepared for positive COVID-19 cases to occur as long as the virus is present in our community. We continue to operate in close collaboration with local health officials.

To protect confidentiality, we are not identifying whether the individual is a student or employee."

