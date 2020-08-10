Larose man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

LOCKPORT, La. (WVUE) -An early morning car crash Monday killed a Larose man, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on LA 308 south of the Bellevue Bridge. The crash took the life of 22-year-old Corey Rogers.
Troopers say Rogers was traveling north on LA 308 in a 2002 Dodge Dakota. He ran off of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree.
Although Rogers was wearing his seatbelt, he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Impairment and speed are not suspected
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.