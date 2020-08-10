NCAA to discuss canceling sports because of COVID-19, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NCAA could cancel all sports in its largest conferences because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.
The Power 5 conferences, which includes the SEC, have meetings planned this weekend to talk about the future of football this fall.
"I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences," reporters Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger said on Saturday.
Many conferences are slowly pulling back their methods of practicing sports.
Tulane started practice last week. LSU is scheduled to begin practice on Aug. 17.
