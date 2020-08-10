REPORT: Big Ten cancels its 2020 college football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the growing concern surrounding the health and safety due to COVID-19, the Big Ten has made the announcement to cancel the 2020 football season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and multiple media reports.
On Sunday, August 9, commissioners with the Power 5 conferences, which include the Southeastern Conference, held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the possibility of playing the college football season this fall as well as other fall sports, according to ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.