Saints running back Alvin Kamara looking to bounce back in 2020

" Body language, obviously not being able to move my leg, there were times where my body language was terrible and I know it,” Kamara said. “It’s one thing for fans to say it, but it’s another when my teammates, my teammates, that’s all I’m really concerned about. They knew what I was going through and at times it’s like ‘AK I know you’re hurting but come on.’ So I’m like I have to snap back.”