Shelby: Hot, Humid, Spotty Storms

Hot and humid with a chance for afternoon storms. That’s a typical summer day around here, and that’s what you can expect for this week. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s with heat index values reaching around 105 at times.
Spotty storms are expected this afternoon with increasing coverage through the week as more moisture arrives. Rain could be heavy at times leading to localized street flooding.
In the tropics, we are monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic with a medium chance for development in the next five days.
