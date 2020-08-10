St. Charles Parish Public Schools notifies parents of COVID-19 case at Destrehan HS

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish Public Schools has notified employees and parents of a positive case of COVID-19 at Destrehan High School.
Principal Jason Madere sent the email Monday evening stating that local health officials were notified of the case and that the school is following health officials’ guidelines.
This is the second case at a St. Charles Parish School that the parish notified parents of Monday. A case of COVID-19 was also identified at Norco Elementary School.
Madere says all students and employees who were in close contact with the person have been notified. The school is also undergoing a deep cleaning and disinfecting. At this time, the school has no plans to close or have additional students self-quarantine.
Students in St. Charles Parish returned for in-person learning last week.
