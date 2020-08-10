TODAY: Protest planned at Jefferson Parish School Board Office

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish students are set to return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 12, but some teachers and parents want the school year delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
At least two school board members say it’s too early to bring kids back to class. One mermber says teachers are afraid, but classes nevertheless, are set to resume for the fall semester in just two days.
Today, a group of teachers and parents say they will protest that start date.
The group Louisiana Educators United will hold the protest outside of the school board building on the west bank. They say in-person classes jeopardize the health of teachers, staff, students, and the community.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng also thinks the start of in-person classes should be pushed back, but in a press conference last week, she admitted she doesn’t have the authority to make that happen.
School district superintendent Dr. James Gray says he is confident in school plans and is in constant contact with an Oschner doctor while also reviewing the data.
The protest begins at 5 p.m. front of the school board building at 501 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.