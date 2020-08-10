WILD VIDEO: Lightning strike narrowly misses La. woman as tree explodes feet away

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 10, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated August 10 at 8:32 AM

MORGAN CITY, La. (WVUE) - A woman standing on her front porch in Morgan City barely escaped being struck by lightning last Friday (Aug 7).

The lightning strike caused a tree only feet away to explode.

“God was definitely with us. One more step and I would have been seriously injured, “Sarah posted on her Facebook page.

Sarah Ribardi’s home suffered considerable damage.

Pictures from a bedroom show splintered wood littering the floor. The explosion caused damage to two other homes.

