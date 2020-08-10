Westwego K9 cop gets vest to protect him from bullets and knives

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - One of the Westwego’s most adorable police officers is getting some beefed-up protection thanks to a non-profit organization.
K9 Zegan received a new vest to help keep him in safe during emergencies.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
