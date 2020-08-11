Back to school for students in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) -It's back to class Tuesday for some St. Bernard Parish public school students.
The school district has a staggered schedule this week to teach students new safety procedures.
At Andrew Jackson Middle School, about a fourth of the students will return to school today as that staggered start is stretched out through the week
The rest of the elementary and middle schools in the parish, including Rowley Alternative students with the last names A-D, will return today.
Students with last names E-K return Wednesday. Thursday students with the last names L-Q are back in class, and then Friday, the last group R-Z return.
That’s just the initial week for the lower students. After the staggered reintroduction, all students K-8 will return to full-in person classes starting next Monday, Aug. 17.
For the high school, a hybrid model is in place with students split into two alternating groups.
Last names L-Z starting today, and last names A-K returning to the classroom Wednesday.
Those students will swap in-person days with Friday scheduled as a virtual learning day across the board for high schoolers in St. Bernard.
It’s a move the district hopes will keep students safe by keeping them separated and allowing in person-education.
All students third grade and up will be required to wear a face mask on campus.
K-2 are encouraged to wear a mask.
