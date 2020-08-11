Bruce: August Heat-Spotty Storms Into The Mid-Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - August will live up to its name as it is the hottest time of the year. Hot temps and humid conditions will be the cast most of the week. Rain chances will rise as we head into tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will be topping out in the 90s with the heat index climbing above 100.
Rain chances will increase through the week as hot high pressure weakens and moves back over the Southwest United States. The highest chances are Thursday and Friday.
We may heat back up to the mid 90s this weekend outside of some afternoon storms still around each day.
The tropics are mostly quiet, and no systems are expected to threaten our region through the week.
