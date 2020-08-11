Former Loyola University professor files lawsuit to be reinstated

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Loyola University professor and Director of the School of Mass Communications, Dr. Sonya Duhe, has filed a lawsuit against the University to be reinstated to her position.
In May, Duhe accepted an offer from Arizona State University to become the Dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Duhe also submitted her letter of recommendation to Loyola University.
ASU later terminated Duhe’s contract after accusations were made against her by several former and current Loyola University students citing racial bias by Duhe.
Loyola University President Tania Tetlow commented on the accusations against Duhe saying,
“I apologize on behalf of the university that Loyola did not do a better job of fixing this situation that was, in fact, brought to our attention.”
Duhe says the accusations against her are false.
According to the lawsuit, because Duhe’s letter of resignation was not effective until July 31, 2020, she has a right to rescind her resignation and resume her position at the university.
Not only is Duhe seeking to be reinstated by the university, but she is also seeking financial compensation for attorney’s fees.
