Fox 8 Defenders: New Orleans bars fear permanent closures under Covid-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Phoenix Bar is littered with supplies that were supposed to keep customers and staff workers safe under Covid-19 conditions.
“We’ve jumped through all of those hoops and things were going ok at 25 percent capacity, said owner, Tracy Deroche.
Between re-opening under Phase 2 in June, only to close again less than a month later Deroche says they hardly used the newly-ordered supplies and inventory. And with late notices from the city, he says these closures has cost him.
“We’re not getting any advance notice, I remember the first shut down it was a Saturday morning on that Friday I had a huge beer delivery come in… I would say for both shut downs it’s going to be around $7,000 between all of the beer that has to be thrown out, the soda syrups that have to be thrown out, the sanitizing stations we had to buy, the tables we had to buy,” he said.
The mayor’s office says the city will stay under its current phase and restrictions until a couple weeks after Orleans Parish Schools reopen, which could be labor day or possibly later.
“So when we return to schools obviously there is going to be more contact there’s going to be potential for additional infection and we want to make sure whatever that is we can account for it and we’re able to deal with it from a health care side,” said spokesperson Beau Tidwell.
It’s still costing money to pay rent and vendors and utilities, and Deroche says he doesn’t know how long he can continue, especially since the closure may continue on his money-making holidays: Southern Decadence and Halloween.
“I wish there was more communication or if they would form committees bar owners minutes with restaurants that have bars so that they could have some input,” said Deroche.
With a big family at home, he says he’s now dipping into money he set aside for his children. He’s not only fearing for the future of his livelihood, but now their future as well.
“I’ve already taken money out of my kids college funds and investments twice, I hate to do it a third time,” he said. “After Katrina once we got power we’re back on it was two or three weeks after we were reopened… this is worse than any Katrina.”
We reached out to the city to see about the possibility to create such a committee. We have not yet heard back.
