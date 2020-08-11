Jason Williams Attorneys Get Go Ahead to Examine Grand Jury

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The possible impact of covid-19 on the federal indictment of councilman Jason Williams is about to get a closer look. A federal judge in New Orleans is allowing Williams and his lawyers to examine grand jury records and whether a disproportionate number of African-Americans were left out of the decision to indict .
That decision came one week after attorneys for councilmember Williams and his law partner Nicole Burdett argued for records pertaining to the grand jury that indicted him.
"There is case law on this precedent that these are real issues. How the pandemic impacts this remains to be seen," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
Williams attorneys have argued that since COVID-19 disproportionately impacts African-Americans, saying many may have been absent from the grand jury that indicted him, and they say that may have caused prejudice in the decision to indict for tax evasion, which Williams claims was a civil violation at best.
In issuing his 35 page ruling Judge Martin Feldman said three separate constitutional provisions serve to protect a defendants right that grand jury selection be free from racial discrimination.The judge will allow Williams defense team to review all letters from US attorneys to Grand jurors, as well as a record of the races of the grand jurors.
"They are going to do the math on who is there how many were there how were they released and then they will look at other previous cases and say look judge this other case where they threw it out. It is just like our case so you should rule in that way for us to throw out the indictment," said Raspanti.
While Judge Feldman granted the defendants request to examine the grand jury make up, he denied the request to throw out the indictment because their right to a speedy trial was being violated due to covid issues and the impact on normal courthouse operations.
Jason Williams argues that courthouse doors, locked during the pandemic, could cause legal proceedings to play out for months and well into the fall elections, as he runs for Orleans district attorney.
"I think it is very unlikely that this will be resolved before November 3. I think it's almost impossible for that to happen," said Raspanti.
The Williams defense team now waits for grand jury records from the US attorney in Lafayette, as they continue their effort to have charges dismissed.
Mike Magner, the attorney for Williams’ co-defendant Nicole Burdett issued a statement saying: ‘We are very skeptical of the government rushing to indict an African-American public official in the midst of a global pandemic. We look forward to seeing the materials that the judge has ordered the government to produce.’ Both Williams, who is African American, and Burdett, who is white, were indicted by the same grand jury.
