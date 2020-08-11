More storms possible late week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A few more storms are likely by late week and the weekend. That may keep highs closer to 90 rather than the middle 90s. Regardless, typical August weather will continue for the rest of the week.
There are some indications that a cold front may bring drier air early next week. Anytime a front is mentioned in August it’s iffy but at least some impacts are possible in the form of lower humidity for a day or two along with lower rain chances.
A new depression has formed in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. It is forecast to become Josephine but is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
