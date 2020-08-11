Double shooting in New Orleans East leaves woman dead, man injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East that left a woman dead and a man injured.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 7300 block of Read Boulevard Tuesday afternoon and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital by EMS where the female victim was later pronounced dead. The condition of the male victim is currently unknown.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any details about the shooting, they are asked to contatct Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
