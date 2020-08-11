Orleans Parish Criminal District Court shut down due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Criminal District Court is now completely closed to the public after two sheriff's deputies tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday (Aug. 11), according to a spokesperson for the court.
It does not have much of an impact because most of the court was being run remotely anyway. Judges were hearing cases via zoom and bond hearings were being held remotely from jail.
The only operational area in the building was a desk in the main lobby where residents could go to check on court dales or filings. Now that will be done remotely as well. The court is expected to undergo a deep cleaning on Friday. Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said that although the Criminal Court building is closed, the office where bonds are processed remains open.
