Shelby: Typical August Pattern

We're in typical summer pattern for the rest of the week- hot, humid, and a chance for afternoon storms. Highs will be topping out in the 90s with the heat index climbing above 100.
Rain chances will increase through the week as hot high pressure weakens and moves back over the Southwest United States. The highest chances are Thursday and Friday.
We may heat back up to the mid 90s this weekend outside of some afternoon storms still around each day.
The tropics are mostly quiet, and no systems are expected to threaten our region through the week.
