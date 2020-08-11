100 students sent home from Gulfport High after teacher shows symptoms of COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of students at Gulfport High have been sent home after coming into contact with a teacher who may have COVID.
According to a release from Gulfport High School, the staff member began showing symptoms but has not yet tested positive. The teacher is being tested on Tuesday.
As a precaution, the teacher and approximately 100 students were sent home to quarantine for 14 days. Those students will receive virtual instruction for the next two weeks while awaiting for the teacher’s test results.
That’s in keeping with the Gulfport School District’s strict COVID-19 protocols, said the press release, noting that both the students and the teacher have socially distanced and worn masks in class. The only exception allowed for masks is during lunch while students are eating.
