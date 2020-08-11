Tulane’s Keon Howard ready for his shot at QB1

“Michael Pratt is competing with him for that first team job. He had the advantage of being here for spring football. Even though we only got five practices in, that’s big. Because you also got to take into account January, February. Understanding the nuances of the offense. I’m also pleased with the progress of Justin Ibieta. He didn’t have the opportunity to be here for spring football. He’s going to be a great quarterback at some point in time in his career at Tulane,” said Fritz.