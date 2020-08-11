Tulane’s Keon Howard ready for his shot at QB1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With Justin McMillan out of eligibility, the reigns at quarterback are now in the possession of Keon Howard. The Southern Miss transfer looks the part of QB1 early in camp.
“He’s doing a great job. He’s a gym rat, a field rat, whatever you want to call him. He’s around all the time. He’s been around all summer. I think he has a good handle on what we’re doing offensively. I’m excited about his progress,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.
“I’m really, really blessed. Going through everything I went through. A lot of unprecedented situations. My senior season, I’m super ready. Ready to lead the team in a positive and productive way. Trying to make sure we keep going each and every day so we can be the best we can be as a team,” said Tulane QB Keon Howard.
But the job isn’t just getting handed to Howard. Two freshman are pushing the senior for the top spot.
“Michael Pratt is competing with him for that first team job. He had the advantage of being here for spring football. Even though we only got five practices in, that’s big. Because you also got to take into account January, February. Understanding the nuances of the offense. I’m also pleased with the progress of Justin Ibieta. He didn’t have the opportunity to be here for spring football. He’s going to be a great quarterback at some point in time in his career at Tulane,” said Fritz.
Tulane opens their season again Southeastern Louisiana, right here at Yuman Stadium on September 3rd.
