Two men injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting in Central City that left two men injured.
Police were called to the 3300 block of Magnolia Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to a local hospital where their conditions are currently unknown.
Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
