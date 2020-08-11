WATCH LIVE 2:30: Gov. Edwards news conference updating COVID-19 in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 2:30 to update COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, Louisiana had 133,000 positive cases.
Governor Edwards is also expected to address unemployment in the state.
Edwards participated in a White House phone call Monday with President Trump has been seeking guidance from the Department of Labor.
There are options to provide supplemental unemployment funds for Louisiana residents:
- Option 1 - $400 additional per week. This requires the state of Louisiana to put up $100 of that.
- Option 2 - Louisiana residents will only receive an extra $300 that the federal government is providing and NOT the extra $100.
A third option could come into play if Congress were to take action with its own plan
Gov. Edwards is also expected to address MIS-C cases in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health says a fourth Louisiana child has died from Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a mysterious condition related to COVID-19.
