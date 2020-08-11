VIDEO: $2.8M Lake Vista road project will improve 15 blocks of neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell broke ground Tuesday on the $2.8 million Lake Vista Group A roadwork project that will improve 15 blocks of the neighborhood.
The project will be completed in Winter 2021.
Improvements include:
- Replacing damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines
- Repaving the asphalt roadway
- Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete
- Repairing or replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons
- Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections
Notifications will be sent to residents 48-hours prior to any work that may cause water services disruptions
