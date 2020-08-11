VIDEO: $2.8M Lake Vista road project will improve 15 blocks of neighborhood

Groundbreaking for Lake Vista road project
By Nicole Mumphrey | August 11, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 11:30 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell broke ground Tuesday on the $2.8 million Lake Vista Group A roadwork project that will improve 15 blocks of the neighborhood.

The project will be completed in Winter 2021.

Improvements include:

  • Replacing damaged underground water, sewer and drainage lines
  • Repaving the asphalt roadway
  • Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete
  • Repairing or replacing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons
  • Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersections

Notifications will be sent to residents 48-hours prior to any work that may cause water services disruptions

