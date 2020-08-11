White House Task Force notes ‘stability’ in Louisiana, recommends ‘aggressive’ testing for shrimpers

The report distributed to governors across the country compiles data from the week prior, classifying the state and parishes that have concerning numbers into either a ‘Red’ or ‘Yellow’ Zone. The report on August 10, classified 47 parishes in the ’Red Zone’ where the task force recommends the most severe restrictions. Fifteen parishes were classified in the ’Yellow Zone’ which in the task force’s view recommends restrictions that are less severe than the ’Red Zone.’