Bruce: Sun-Clouds-Passing Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each day of this week, we have seen more clouds and spotty storms increasing a bit each day. That trend will continue into the end of the week. As rain chances rise and more cloud cover develops, highs will be in the 89-92 range. Regardless, it will be typical August- hot and humid outside of storm activity.
Over the weekend, a mix of sun & storms remain in the forecast. Highs will top out in the low 90s.
There are some indications that a cold front could bring drier air early to middle next week. Anytime a front is mentioned in August it’s iffy, but we can dream about the potential for lower humidity and lower rain chances for a day or two.
Tropical Depression 11 is in the Central Tropical Atlantic. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine today, but it is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
