Early morning shooting near Abita Springs leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after a shooting near Abita Springs early Wednesday morning.
Deputies responded to a call around 3 a.m. from a person stating that they had been shot. When they arrived at the mobile home located in the 21000 block of Wilson Road, they found the person unresponsive inside.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
STPSO says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.