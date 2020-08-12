Saints, mayor, governor meet to discuss whether or not Superdome will have fans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints organization met with Gov. John Bel Edwards office and Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday (Aug. 11) to talk about attendance plans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, according to NFL insider Jeff Duncan.
The three sides did not come to a final decision but said COVID-19 numbers would dictate how the season – at least as far as fan attendance – plays out.
Duncan, a Saints analyst and writer for The Athletic, said that team and stadium officials are prepared to open the season without fans if the state and city are still in Phase 2. There would be limited seating in the Dome if the city is in Phase 3.
A seating chart of 20,000 to 30,000 fans has been created if fans are allowed into the stadium.
Louisiana remains in Phase 2. At the earliest, the Saints Sept. 13 opener vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the first game fans could attend if the city moves to Phase 3.
A decision could be made in the next week to 10 days, Duncan said.
The mayor has the final decision on what happens in New Orleans, but she is working with the governor on the Saints situation as it relates to the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.