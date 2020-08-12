JPSO: Gunfire exchange between two men leaves one dead and the other critically injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead and another man was left in critical condition after a shooting in Marrero Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Jospeh Lopinto says deputies were called to the 2100 block of Rue Racine Drive around 11:15 a.m. after a Nissan Altima crashed into a Hyundai Sonata parked on the curb.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the driver inside of the vehicle unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later, they were contacted by a local hospital after another man arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.
JPSO says their initial investigation shows that the two victims exchanged gunfire outside of a home in the 2100 block of Rue Racine Dr. The driver attempted to drive away from the scene but later crashed his vehicle less than a block away.
Deputies are still investigating what led to the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.