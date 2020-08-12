More than 6,600 with out power in Orleans and Jefferson Parish after heavy storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans is reporting more than 6,600 customers in Orleans and Jefferson Parish are with out power after storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.
More than 5,100 customers are without power in New Orleans. The largest areas affected by the outage are in the Uptown area.
More than 1,500 customers on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish are also affected by the outage.
Entergy has not given an estimated time of when power will be restored.
