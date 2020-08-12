2020 New Orleans Air Show canceled

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) -The 2020 New Orleans Air Show featuring the Thunderbirds is the latest event forced to cancel due to the public health risks associated with COVID-19.
Planned for Nov. 7-8, the air station was preparing for more than 120,000 guests. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline this event.
“We know how much the air show is appreciated by the community but in the current COVID-19 environment the decision to cancel this fall’s air show was made out of an abundance of caution,” Captain Todd Bruemer, NAS JRB New Orleans Commanding Officer, said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.