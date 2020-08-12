New Orleans Health Department Director details thresholds that must be met before children can safely return to class

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During a data presentation Wednesday, New Orleans Health Department Director, Jennifer Avegno, M.D., said New Orleans has been seeing a daily Covid-19 case count at 50 or below for the first time since the city’s phase 2 spike.
“That’s good news, we’ve been here before, if you look at the long yellow line there, we were there for 2 months, so, we know we could get back there and now we need to stay there,” said Avegno.
That’s an important threshold because Avegno says children shouldn’t return to in person learning at school until New Orleans sees at least 14 days of sustained daily averages below 50 cases, something health officials have only been seeing in the city for two days now.Test positivity rate is another important metric officials look at when deciding whether it’s safe to reopen schools.
"I'm happy to report that since the beginning of August we have been on average below 5%, again this is a good trend and a trend that puts us in a leading position in the state," Avegno said.
But, she warns higher numbers in other parts of the state can have a negative effect on New Orleans.
“In many hot spot States and communities in Louisiana, this rate is above 20%, so Florida, several of the River parishes, right now several of the parishes near Baton Rouge have positivity rates above 20%, that means 20% of all tests being done come back positive for Covid. Those are indicators of severe outbreaks and inadequate testing most likely,” said Avegno.
Avegno adds once children return to the classroom, it will be at least several weeks before phase 2 restrictions are lifted in the city.
“We also learned a really hard lesson in phase 2 of what happens when too many restrictions are relaxed at once, the sharp rise in cases and our health care strain is a result of that, so, if, as a community, we agree that schools and our children’s future is the priority, then reopening schools is the only restriction we should be relaxing for the foreseeable future when we can. We have seen with Katrina what happens, we jeopardize education for thousands of children, so, we can not deliberately do that again,” said Avegno.
