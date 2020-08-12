New Orleans Health Department Director details thresholds that must be met before children can safely return to class

“We also learned a really hard lesson in phase 2 of what happens when too many restrictions are relaxed at once, the sharp rise in cases and our health care strain is a result of that, so, if, as a community, we agree that schools and our children’s future is the priority, then reopening schools is the only restriction we should be relaxing for the foreseeable future when we can. We have seen with Katrina what happens, we jeopardize education for thousands of children, so, we can not deliberately do that again,” said Avegno.