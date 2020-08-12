Pelicans fall to Kings again

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - For the second time in less than a week, the Pelicans dropped a contest against the Kings.
New Orleans (30-41) fell 112-106 to Sacramento (30-41) on Tuesday, August 11. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff consideration.
Rookie Zion Williamson did not play due to a sore knee. Brandon Ingram also didn’t play because of a sore knee. Jrue Holiday was out with an elbow contusion.
Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points. He also had eight rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points.
Both of the Pelicans’ leading scorers in the game came off the bench. Jahlil Okafor led the Pels with 21 points. Frank Jackson added 18 points. Lonzo Ball added 16 points. He made four 3-pointers.
The Pelicans are 2-5 in the restart. They will play their final game of the season Thursday against the Orlando Magic.
