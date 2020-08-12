Saints announce no fans in the stands for home opener Sept. 13

This week, team officials met with health and safety experts, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and City of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to share the comprehensive health and safety plan to allow fans to attend Saints home games. Discussed during the meeting were the key trends that would indicate how effectively we are combating Covid-19 such as the number of new positive cases confirmed, positivity rate of testing and the ability of our healthcare system to treat those infected. These are some of the primary indicators used by our state and local government in determining what activities are allowed during this pandemic.