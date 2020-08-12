Shelby: Sun & Storms Wednesday

Rain chances will gradually increase as we finish out the week. That may keep highs closer to 90 rather than the middle 90s. Regardless, it will be typical August- hot and humid outside of storm activity.
Over the weekend, a mix of sun & storms remain in the forecast. Highs will top out in the low 90s.
There are some indications that a cold front could bring drier air early to middle next week. Anytime a front is mentioned in August it’s iffy, but we can dream about the potential for lower humidity and lower rain chances for a day or two.
Tropical Depression 11 is in the Central Tropical Atlantic. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine today, but it is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.