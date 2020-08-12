Summer storms remain active into Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep moisture means a good chance for storms bubbling up on Thursday and Friday. A few areas could see heavy enough rain to cause some street flooding.
The weekend will be a transition to fewer storms. Rain chances will not go away next week but should be on the lower side as drier air tries to work into the area.
Tropical Depression 11 is over the far Eastern Atlantic. It’s expected to become Josephine this week as it nears the Leeward Islands. At this time it appears it will weaken and move north missing the United States. No other tropical systems are expected to impact the area over the next week at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.