TODAY: New Orleans Public Schools to update virtual learning as classes begin

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Public Schools will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to update virtual learning as classes get underway today. Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. will provide important updates on how schools are progressing as remote classes start during his weekly press conference.
Several teachers from across the district will participate.
The school district released Parental Resources which are available online with the Roadmap to Reopening and includes additional guidance and resources on distance learning, what to do when someone reports as ill, tips for parents during the pandemic, and more.
That information as well as Supplemental Guidance and the full Roadmap to is available on the website at https://nolapublicschools.com/roadmap.
The decision to move to distance learning for the start of school was made based upon a review of the city’s health data trends and the advice of medical experts. Moving forward, the district will continue to monitor key indicators including the number of new cases, testing capacity, and indications of community spread.
“While returning students to the classroom is absolutely critical, the latest data is unfortunately going in the wrong direction and we just can’t do that at this time,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “Our top priority has always been the health and well-being of our students, teachers, faculty and staff and given the current levels of community spread, we have made the difficult decision to delay in-person learning at least until after Labor Day.
The Orleans Parish School District will assess data at the end of August to determine if in-person instruction can resume in September.
