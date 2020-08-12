Two young teenagers injured in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two young teenagers were shot in the Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday evening, according to New Orleans police.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 blk. of Magnolia St.
Police said they are looking for three people involved in the shooting, according to an initial report.
The victims, 13 and 14, were approached by the perpetrators, who fired their weapons. The victims were hit and taken to the hospital by private conveyance, investigators said.
The gunmen fled the scene.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
