WATCH LIVE 11:30: City health director presents COVID-19 data in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to present an analysis of COVID-19 data in the city.
New Orleans has seen more than 10,000 positive cases of the virus, but in a media briefing Tuesday, the city said the infection rate was around three percent. That’s significantly lower than the nearly 10 percent the state is averaging.
New Orleans remains in Phase 2. That means residents are urged to stay home except for essential needs and other permitted activities on a limited basis. Senior citizens and those with serious medical conditions should continue to stay home.
Masks are required in public, except during personal outdoor recreation.
