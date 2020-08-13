AMC Theatres announces reopening of three local movie theaters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - AMC Theatres has announced the reopening of three local movie theaters after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, August 20 AMC Elmwood Palace 20, AMC Westbank Palace 16 and AMC Clearview Palace 12 will reopen as part of the company’s first phase of reopening.
To celebrate the reopening and AMC’s 100th anniversary, movie goers will be able to watch movies on August 20 for $0.15, the price of a movie in 1920.
AMC will also have their AMC Safe and Clean Initiative in place as movie-goers return to the theaters.
To view their AMC Safe and Clean Initiative, click here.
