Bruce: Rain Likely Next 3 Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We are in the peak of summer and with lots of tropical moisture in the air. that means with daytime heating storms develop. Some could create downpours leading to localized street flooding. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s for most, and the heat index could still reach above 100 outside of storm activity.
Rain chances will diminish a bit as we get into the Sunday and Monday time frame.
Drier air will work into the area in the early to middle part of next week which should lower rain chances even more.
Tropical Depression 11 is well east of the Leeward Islands. It has some room to strengthen to Josephine in the next couple of days before it will encounter wind shear just north of the Islands. There are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
