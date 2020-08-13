Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state’s coronavirus response on Thursday, Aug. 13.
The press conference is happening at 2:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Edwards said hospitals in Louisiana are still feeling a strain from COVID-19 despite a decrease in patients over the last two weeks.
The Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday there were 1,320 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 211 of those require ventilators. On July 27, there were 1,600 patients in hospitals and 214 needing ventilators.
