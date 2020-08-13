Houma PD: Altercation inside apartment leads to fatal shooting, suspect arrested

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Houma Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting inside of an apartment early Thursday morning.
According to police, 29-year-old Victoria Garrick was involved in an altercation with 33-year-old Henry Boyd inside of an apartment at the Chateau Terrebonne Apartments around 2 a.m. During the altercation, Garrick pulled out a gun, aimed it at Boyd and shot him in the chest.
After the shooting, Garrick drove Boyd to the hospital where he later died.
Once officers identified Garrick as a suspect, they learned she fled in a vehicle that was later found on Bryant Street. Once the vehicle was found they also found Garrick hiding in the rear storage area.
Garrick was arrested and booked with second degree murder, possession of CDS II (crack cocaine) and possession of methamphetamine.
The homicide remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.
