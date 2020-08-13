Iconic businesses in New Orleans prepare to let go of workers because of coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several popular businesses – including iconic restaurants and hotels – are planning on laying off around 1,500 workers, according to documents from the state.
Businesses are forced to make cutbacks due to the coronavirus and the foggy future of tourism and revenue in the city.
Currently, city restrictions are in Phase 2 of the pandemic, which means only a fraction of customers for many businesses in the city.
The businesses are required to issue notices through the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications, or WARN.
The report said Commander’s Palace will lay off 240 workers. Arnaud’s is facing 150 personnel cuts. Hilton Riverside is going to lay off 666 workers.
The Roosevelt Hotel and Hyatt Regency have plans to let go of some workers as well.
Unemployment has more than doubled since June of 2019.
